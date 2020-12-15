M Pokora reveals her little Isaiah when she wakes up

M Pokora shared a really cute shot of her son this morning! The singer took the opportunity that Isaiah wakes up to put it in story.

The handsome M Pokora is a happy dad! Thus, he very often reveals adorable photos of his little Isaiah!

Last week, Christina Milian and her darling had created a surprise! Indeed, the couple announced wonderful news: they are expecting a second child!

Suffice to say that it delighted the fans! They are all very happy to see M Pokora become a dad for the second time!

Too young to realize it, little Isaiah will become a big brother at barely a year and a half … Such an age gap!

Indeed, the little boy will be able to play with his little brother or his little sister! What to delight M Pokora and his darling!

Anyway, ever since the singer became a dad, he’s been crushing us … Completely gaga this one!

M POKORA UNVEILS A TOO CUTE SNAPSHOT OF ISAIAH AWAKENING!

The singer really has a good time with his son! Indeed, he is a really very caring dad!

Thus, very often, M Pokora shows us moments of accomplice with her son Isaiah… Like this morning when waking up!

So we could see the little boy in his daddy’s bed waking up quietly… He really looks cute!

However, we still could not see his face … Indeed, whether it was the famous M Pokora or Christina Milian, neither of them shared his angelic face …

We can still see that he has grown up! On her head, a pretty curly hair has appeared!

Do you think he looks more like his mum or dad? We have our little idea …



