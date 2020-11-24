M Pokora powers Yseult’s incredible live stream!

M Pokora fully validates Yseult! Passed in the live of Quotidien, the singer made a very big impression to the spectators!

Yseult sends very very heavy! Spotted in 2013 thanks to the Nouvelle Star, on M6, the singer is therefore back in force… She thus conquered the public in the live of Quotidien. Even M Pokora finds himself stuck!

Because after the final of the tele-hook in 2013, Yseult has somewhat disappeared from the radar. She did release her debut album, but she failed to ride the wave of popularity … At least until last year.

Always looking for new styles, she is launching the Y-Trap. Her own style. Obviously, M Pokora fully validates… He therefore shares the singer’s passage in Daily in his Insta story.

The passage has indeed ignited the networks. We thus find Yseult in piano-voice interpreting his title Indélébile… And from the first notes, the audience seems spellbound. As much by the softness as by the power …

“Indelible is your first name”: these simple four words capsize the room … And M Pokora with it. So he tags her on his Insta, with just a “she” … and a rocket, too. We therefore understand all his admiration!

M POKORA ADMISSIONS HIS ADMIRATION TO YSEULT!

It must also be said that the “Y-trap” sticks perfectly to Yseult. The singer can thus mix her powerful rap lyrics and her beautiful voice… A very strong, engaging atmosphere emerges from her sounds.

We can see it in the few seconds of live shared by M Pokora. A few notes, a few words, and everyone finds himself in his world… Impressive.

But those few seconds are not enough to show the full extent of his universe. Because the singer has a flow in addition to a voice. She therefore sticks a strong writing to her instrument, which makes her style very particular …

Obviously, M Pokora fully validates this style. Even though he seems a long way from hers, he seems to touch it right in the heart.



