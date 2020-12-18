M Pokora: Milian reveals her baby bump in her bikini!

Christina Milian is in heaven. M Pokora’s darling – pregnant with her 3rd child – proudly posted her baby bump on the Web!

Christina Milian is on cloud nine! In a few months, M Pokora’s partner will welcome her 3rd child. A few hours ago, the star shared a new photo of her baby bump.

So more and more of you are following the daily life of M Pokora and Christina Milian on the Web. Since they are very close to their followers, they love to interact with them.

Whenever the lovebirds post something, all their subscribers are on the lookout. Last I heard, everything is going well for the couple.

Lately, M Pokora made official the new pregnancy of her darling Christina Milian. Through their social networks, many Internet users sent them adorable messages.

At the moment, no one knows the gender of the unborn baby. But the community of the two stars has already started to place the bets!

M POKORA: CHRISTINA MILIAN CRACKS THE CANVAS WITH HER BABY BUMP!

Not so long ago, M Pokora and Christina Milian were still lounging on the beaches of Mauritius. For several weeks, the couple was able to rest in this heavenly place away from the hustle and bustle of L.A.

Every day, they were able to take multiple walks in the countryside. And Violet’s mom seems to have loved soaking up the local culture.

Whenever she could, the pretty brunette immortalized her trips to the markets before sharing incredible recipes on the Web. In any case, this little break in the sun seems to have done them the greatest good.

A few hours ago, Ms. Pokora’s sweetheart caused a stir by posting a new snapshot of her. Facing the camera, the pretty brunette proudly displayed her baby bump in a bikini.

In the thread of the comments, the compliments were still there. “Magnificent”, we can read. But also: “Incredible, you are radiant”. We love !



