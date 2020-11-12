M Pokora: Isaiah is having fun with Carmen Milian!

In her Instagram Story, M Pokora posted a photo of Isaiah, in the arms of her grandmother, Carmen Milian. M Pokora is very close to her in-laws. He doesn’t hesitate to spend time with them, as evidenced by the latest Stories posted from Christina Milian’s Instagram account.

In Mauritius for several weeks for the purposes of a shoot, Christina Milian and her family are swimming in happiness. The actress shares her activities every day.

And when she’s not on film sets, playing sports or cooking with her daughter, the pretty brunette is with hers. A few hours ago, M Pokora’s sweetheart posted a Story that melted the web.

Indeed, the actress was able to count on her mother, Carmen Milian, to take care of her baby Isaiah. In a photo, shared on social networks, the baby is in the arms of his grandmother, therefore.

As a caption, the young woman wrote: “Inspire gratitude and expire love”. A message that says a lot about the love she has for her family.

CHRISTINA MILIAN SHARES MOMENTS WITH ISAIAH ON INSTAGRAM

The American singer and actress has never stopped sharing videos of her little Isaiah’s latest achievements. Born on January 20, the baby is now 9 months old.

And as the months go by, M Pokora’s son also takes a few centimeters. A few weeks ago, the singer shared with her community that her baby had grown.

On another Story, she was showing her fans that her baby had a lot in common with her. “Look, he has pointy ears like mine,” she boasted.

Needless to say, little Isaiah has taken on just as many physical characteristics from his mom and dad. The proof, M Pokora’s baby is already kicking the ball!



