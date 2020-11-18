M Pokora: Isaiah is collapsing with fatigue around his neck!

Christina Milian posted a video of M Pokora and her son sleeping! Adorable images that melted the web. Christina Milian has just unveiled an adorable video on Instagram! Indeed, on the images, we can see M Pokora and her son sleeping together!

Confined to Mauritius, M Pokora and all his little family have a good time together! Indeed, on Instagram, his sweetheart does not hesitate to share moments of life via his Instagram story!

So, this Wednesday, November 18, 2020, the actress posted a video of her sweetheart sleeping with her son Isaiah! Terribly cute pictures!

We invite you to admire this moment captured by M Pokora’s sweetheart below, watch your eyes!

M POKORA ANNOUNCES “CONCERT LIVE STREAM”

Sad to no longer be able to meet its public due to the hygienic measures linked to the coronavirus … M Pokora has just announced good news via his Instagram account!

Indeed, the 35-year-old singer posted a photo of himself live via his feed! A cliché he captioned: “The ticket office is open! Meet at inlive-stream.com or http://ticketmaster.frticketmaster.fr to catch your sesame. ”

“One ticket per access / screen. You will be able to connect regardless of your country! Come to the meeting and make this evening a historic one. »M Pokora thus explained.

And also to add: “Considering the fight of these last months and the growing lack of being able to perform for you, I am announcing the most intense physical and emotional concert of my life. We’re gonna give everything. We’re together ✊🏼. Can’t wait. ”

A post that many Internet users have obviously liked! Indeed, fans of the handsome Matt Pokora were also delighted with the news via the comments bar!



