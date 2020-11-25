M Pokora is very happy to have his PS5 in NBA 2K21!

In Story of his Instagram account, M Pokora shared a video where he confided that he was very happy to have finally received the PS5!

Since its release, many people are tearing it apart. This is the PS5. In just a few hours, the latter was already out of stock. For his part, M Pokora seems really very happy to have it.

The release of the PS5 has unleashed the crowds. Shortly after it went on sale, it ran out of stock. But that’s not all. On Leboncoin, some do not hesitate to sell it at exorbitant prices. M Pokora got it in time.

And the least we can say is that Ms. Pokora was also lucky. Indeed, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment gave information. He said, “Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold (…) ”.

The man also added, “I spent much of the last year making sure the product could generate sufficient demand. And today I’m spending even more time trying to increase the supply. To meet this demand ”.

M POKORA AUX ANGES WITH HIS PS5 AND HIS NBA 2K21 GAME

For his part, M Pokora was envious. Indeed, this Wednesday, November 25, he shared a new story video from his Instagram account. Happier than ever, he displayed the PS5, posed at home.

But that’s not all. If the singer was lucky enough to have the PS5, he also had the game he loved. This is NBA 2K21. Very happy, he also confided, “Let’s gooooo. Thanks playstation. Thank you 2KFrance “.

And the least we can say is that the singer is going to indulge in big parties with his new console. It’s Christina Milian who might not be very happy.

With his console and his game, the actor will also be able to have a very nice end of confinement!



