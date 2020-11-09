M Pokora is proud to be at MTV EMA 2020!

Yesterday, the MTV EMA 2020, like every year, rewarded the best musical artists. And among them, we find M Pokora!

Voted French Artist of the Year at the MTV EMA 2020, M Pokora still can’t get over it. The famous singer then sends a small message to his very large audience on Instagram.

Nothing seems to be able to stop M Pokora. The interpreter of Just a Photo of You goes on projects, but above all, very big hits!

It must be said that the famous French singer has a lot of talent. So his millions of fans admire him and so don’t hesitate to let it know.

With each appearance, whether on stage, or on the Web, M Pokora causes a sensation. The darling of Chritina Milian has not finished talking about him.

He has just done it again by winning the French Artist of the Year award at the MTV EMA 2020!

M POKORA LOVES HIS VICTORY AT MTV EMA 2020!

Not long ago, M Pokora then sent a little message to his fans on Instagram. You will understand, so he thanks them for voting for him!

“Hi everyone, thank you from the bottom of my heart for this trophy. I am very happy to be the French Artist of the Year at the MTV European Music Awards.

It’s the first time. I know you voted like crazy, so thank you from the bottom of my heart. I owe it to you, as I owe you so much.

I would like to dedicate this trophy to everyone who works in the event industry, in culture.

I think of you very much and I hope that we will find ourselves very soon on stage, or on the roads “. M Pokora has therefore struck a blow once again!



