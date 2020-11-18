M Pokora is preparing for the “concert of your life”!

M Pokora is determined to end the year 2020 in style. The singer is preparing a concert for his fans and is really looking forward to it.

M Pokora is a huge success with his latest album: Pyramide. The singer unveiled some great songs and wasted no time in launching his Pyramid Tour. For several months, he traveled the roads of France.

Nevertheless, the singer took a break to be present for the birth of his son, Isaiah. Matt Pokora is very happy to be a dad for the first time, but never expected to have to abandon his fans.

Due to Covid-19, Ms. Pokora was unable to resume her tour and had to cancel all her dates. The fans were very disappointed not to be able to see the singer again on stage. Subsequently, the latter tried everything to comfort them.

For several months, Christina Milian’s darling has been working on a big project. Indeed, he plans to do a very last Pyramid Tour concert and is already looking forward to it!

M POKORA CAN’T WAIT TO GO BACK ON STAGE!

A few days ago, M Pokora announced a very nice surprise to his fans. The singer has chosen to end his tour as it should be with a livestream concert. Thus, he will go on stage with his dancers and musicians to offer a last concert to his fans on his album.

The public will not be able to be in the concert hall because of the virus. However, he will be able to attend the concert via the livestream link. Moreover, Matt Pokora has chosen a beautiful place to do this eventful show since he will be performing at the Seine Musicale.

Fans will only have to wait until December 8 to see the singer on stage again. For her part, M Pokora is very happy to have been able to carry out this project and can’t wait to go on stage and give her all. “The concert of my life! We are going to finish this year in the stars, ”he wrote on Instagram.

The artist has been training for weeks for this concert and doing sports sessions in order to be in top form. Thus, the fans will not be disappointed!



