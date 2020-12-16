M Pokora is having fun with a virtual personal assistant!

M Pokora has just posted a new video on his Instagram account. The singer has fun with a virtual assistant. M Pokora is then a lot of talk at the moment. The singer has just posted a new video on his Instagram account. He’s having a blast with a virtual assistant on his phone.

M Pokora therefore gave a violent rant a few days ago against Aya Nakamura. The singer lamented the fact that the singer won an award at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020. She said: “He won for which sounds? Nothing against him but he’s not even in the top 10 ″.

M Pokora, affected by this attack had therefore reacted. Invited to the Touche Pas à Mon Poste set, he had confided in a peaceful manner.

“Where she’s wrong … So after she deserves, there is no problem but just where she made a mistake is when she talks about Top 10. What is top 10 streaming? No, the top 10 streaming, I’m not. On the other hand, the physical top 10 I’m there, the touring top 10, I’ve been there for seventeen years! ”

M POKORA HAS HUGE FUN

M Pokora then added: “In fact, there are just two opposing generations in quotes. An audience opposition, a generation that started in 2003 and an audience that has been there for three years and is very streamed. The problem with streaming audiences is that it’s also a lot of tourists, it’s people who don’t necessarily buy.

But if M Pokora is talking about him today, it is for another reason. The singer has just posted a new video on his Instagram account. And the least we can say is that the singer is having a blast.

And for good reason, on the latter we see the future father having fun with his voice assistant Alexa. He accompanied the video with the following caption: “Long time no see Alexa! “PYRAMID epilogue” available in ultra HD “.



