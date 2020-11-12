M Pokora is back on stage live for his concert!

Very furious following government restrictions, M Pokora does not intend to let it go and promises a live concert to his fans!

M Pokora is one of the artists who has been most saddened to have his tour canceled due to the covid pandemic. However, the singer has found a solution.

M Pokora has just made a special announcement on his Instagram account. Thus, the star posted a video featuring images of him on stage.

In caption, he writes: “Because every great story deserves an end worthy of the name… Because you know that giving up is not part of my vocabulary. There will therefore be a final performance of #PYRAMIDETOUR! ”.

It’s official, M Pokora intends to defy the prohibitions! He explains: “You will not be there but we will be at your place!” See you on December 8 on inlive-stream.com live from @laseinemusicale from 8:45 p.m. to share with us the last minutes before going on stage. You will have the right to the show in its full format (stage, musicians, dancers, etc.) no “small version” “.

So this is quite an event! “So it will be a great first in France. A show of this magnitude exclusively for a livestream. »He adds.

M POKORA SUPPORTED BY HIS FANS!

Still in the caption of his Instagram post, M Pokora calls out to his fans. Thus, he writes: “Without you there is nothing, with you one overturns mountains. Come and join us and make this concert go down in history “.

It is clear that the singer will be able to count on them. Indeed, we can read comments such as “We’re here !!”, “I’m hot too good !!”, “Damn the announcement of ouff 💥💥 No words except THANKS boss it’s just huge ”or“ So you really… 😏 @mattpokora INCREDIBLE‼ ️ “.

If M Pokora has also convinced you, know that the ticket office will open tomorrow at 10 am on www.inlive-stream.com and @ticketmasterfr.



