M Pokora: His choreographer Armel can’t wait to see him!

On his Instagram account, Armel, choreographer of M Pokora, said how much he wanted to find the artist on stage

Almost a year since no concert took place. At least, concerts with thousands of people. Covid-19 obliges, artists can no longer provide the show and share beautiful moments with their fans. This seems to be missed a lot by M Pokora, but also by his choreographer Armel.

Indeed, for a singer, going on stage is one of the most beautiful moments in a career. If you take that away from them what’s good? Almost nothing. The sweetheart of Christina Milian knows it and does not fail to repeat it on his social networks.

His opinion is shared by many people. Whether it’s the same people in the industry, like his fans, or those who work with M Pokora.

Because in addition to not being able to share beautiful moments with his audience, the young dad cannot make many people work. From sound engineers to the dancers of his “troupe”, all these beautiful people found themselves “unemployed” during this period.

A period that is likely to last a little while yet… Despite everything, this does not seem to defeat the choreographer of M Pokora either.

ARMEL, CHOREOGRAPHER OF M POKORA, KEEP A SMILE

Indeed, as we let you know, the latter has just taken the floor at the beginning of the week. “Speak up” may still be an exaggerated term given that he was posting a simple post on Instagram.

A post that still showed his state of mind in this period of confinement and absence of concert with M Pokora. The dancer, thus making it known: “I let go of a smile on this Monday. Because I know that we will be back soon with the Pyramid Tour! ”

Keeping my spirits up is good, but to say that he’ll be back soon is maybe a little too optimistic… We hope Arms is right and he will join M Pokora on stage shortly. But when we see how quickly the situation is changing, we can only be skeptical.



