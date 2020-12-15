M Pokora highlights the French know-how!

M Pokora wants to promote artisans in France! The French singer and darling of Christina Milian highlights their talent on Instagram.

Our artisans are really talented, aren’t they? In any case, M Pokora seems very convinced. As evidenced by his latest post in Instagram story.

M Pokora seems still rooted in her French roots, in short. Although he has now made a new life with an American, everything holds him back in France.

So it’s no surprise that Christina Milian’s boyfriend wants to showcase French savoir-faire. Never mind !

On his last Instagram story, the handsome kid wanted to highlight an account. And not just any, since it was that of a talented chocolatier.

Our regions are, so to speak, full of artisans, each one more talented than the next. Especially when it comes to sublimating a product such as cocoa.

In any case, Mr. Pokora looks like a gourmet chocolate lover. On his story, there is a video of Amaury Guichon’s work. Wow!

M POKORA LICKES HER BABINES IN FRONT OF THESE CHOCOLATE SCULPTURES

Thus, the latter is a master chocolate maker who creates real chocolate works of art. You might as well say that his work makes our mouths water.

We’re already licking our chops … And we say thank you to M Pokora for digging our stomachs even before our lunch break. We are stuck!

Visually, it’s already banging: the chocolatier therefore creates authentic chocolate sculptures. As seen in the video, he mimicked the body of a primate!

And not only ! This craftsman valued by M Pokora himself also sculpted an elephant larger than life. Until it reproduces its coveted defenses!

Of course, it would be a shame to destroy such works in order to eat them. Yet, we have to tell you, they look quite delicious. We love ! And you ?



