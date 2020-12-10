M Pokora: her darling Christina Milian pregnant again?

On her Instagram account, Christina Milian posted photos where she sowed doubt about a new pregnancy. M Pokora still dad?

This Wednesday, December 9, Christina Milian posted two new photos on her Instagram account. And the least that can be said is that M Pokora’s sweetheart did not fail to cast doubt on the subject of a new pregnancy.

Earlier this year, Christina Milian also gave birth to a baby boy named Isaiah. The latter is also the greatest happiness of M Pokora. And it could well be that the latter welcomes a new baby in his life.

Indeed, in the photos of Christina Milian fans could see that she was wearing an ultra tight and very colorful dress. But that’s not all. In the two photos, M Pokora’s sweetheart took care to hide her belly.

It took no less for the fans to ask questions. Some are even convinced that she is expecting a new baby. And the answer to these rumors just fell a few hours ago.

M POKORA: CHRISTINA MILIAN IS WELL PREGNANT WITH HER 3RD CHILD!

Only an hour ago, M Pokora and Christina Milian also confirmed that the young woman is expecting a new baby. The family will grow in just a few months. It was on social media that they broke the news.

First, the singer shared a baby bump photo of his sweetheart. Fans could tell she already had a pretty belly. Isaiah, meanwhile, struck a pose touching his mom’s stomach.

In legend the young man also wrote: “You and me + 3. Isaiah is already a big protective brother…”. For her part, the singer has unveiled another snapshot of the artist.

M Pokora showed up kissing her sweetheart’s belly, on the beach, facing the sunset. Congratulations to future parents!



