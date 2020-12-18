M Pokora has proven to be a huge fan of video games!

With his new PS5, M Pokora will have fun! The singer appears in a big session of video games on his giant screen.

M Pokora can therefore let her passion express itself! Happy as a child when he bought his PS5, he launched his video games session … And he looks full!

Because when you see the singer’s social networks, you might think he is falling back into childhood. We thus discover a lot of very funny moments in front of his TV … It must also be said that he has played a new game!

He fell in love last week for Sony’s new console, the PS5. Play Station enthusiast, M Pokora will therefore be able to embark on major NBA2K21 sessions.

On his home cinema, he also enjoys high definition which gives the impression of being in the middle of the game … And he loves it! We remember the NBA character he created in his image.

A character that looks exactly like M Pokora on the floors of the NBA, so it sends heavy … But while waiting for NBA 2K21 pumice, he attacks Spider Man first. And he’s posting it on Insta!

M POKORA, HIS BIG VIDEO GAMES SESSION BEGINS!

In the singer’s stories, we therefore discover a huge screen, and a character who walks in the street … With, also, the mark of Marvel’s spider-man.

M Pokora therefore seems ready to make the law reign in the city! He is ecstatic about the graphics and the game play … So he swings a little “this game” with emojis full of flames.

Like a kid at Christmas – that’s the time – so he takes a little free time to indulge his passion for video games. The calm before the storm, no doubt, because Christina Milian is expecting her third child!

The singer is making the most of it, before plunging back into diapers, just over a year after Isaiah’s birth… It will be a whole different game for M Pokora!



