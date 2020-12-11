M Pokora has finally married his sweetheart Christina Milian

M Pokora and his darling Christina Milian finally said yes for the rest of their days! We give you more details.

Singer M Pokora married his darling Christina Milian!

It’s a busy end of the year for the young French artist! Indeed 2020 has not been an easy year for the young singer.

But Ms. Pokora seems to end the year on a high note. So, after two years of love, the couple ended up saying yes, as reported by Public magazine.

The young father is now the happy husband of Christina Milian! Last October, the young woman confided in their relationship and spoke of a possible marriage.

It therefore seems that the couple has decided to take the plunge and seal their union. And if a few months ago the pretty woman seemed hesitant, it looks like her worries have quickly vanished!

M POKORA: ONE HAPPINESS CAN HIDE ANOTHER

And on this momentum of good news, the young singer announced another. Indeed, M Pokora and his darling Christina Milian are expecting their second child!

Yep, the artist couple took the news on social media this Thursday, December 10th. M Pokora then shared a superb photo of her darling’s belly with her son Isaiah who already plays the protective big brother!

The young artist is therefore filled with happiness for the end of the year. On the professional side, M Pokora was able to return to the stage this Tuesday, December 8 for a live streaming concert.

This took place at the Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt. “My vocation is to entertain people, to bring a little happiness. We have been without it for a few months and to find each other this way is a great joy. »Confides the young man in an interview for TF1.

He who had to cancel his Pyramid Tour was therefore able to find the stage. And he is very happy about it.



