M Pokora goes out at Jenifer’s concert at Olympia!

M Pokora has decided to fully support her friend Jenifer! The singer did a great concert at the Olympia broadcast on the Internet!

At the moment, the singer wants to go back on stage to see his audience! We understand it!

However, because of the pandemic, it is complicated for M Pokora to do his job … Thus, he is giving rants over the way in which culture is managed by the government …

As much to say to you that the dad does not go there dead hand! Indeed, there are some things he does not understand …

Anyway, M Pokora has decided not to cancel the last dates of his Pyramid Tour! They are therefore postponed!

Thus, the young dad decided to get back in shape … Indeed, just like Jenifer, he invited his dancers for a get in shape before resuming the concerts!

M POKORA TOO HAPPY TO SEE JENIFER SING!

Currently in Los Angeles, the famous M Pokora followed Jenifer’s concert with great attention! The latter is a fan of the singer!

Indeed, it gave her strength on Instagram! Thus, in story he wrote: “Family livestream”

A nice touch that will surely have really pleased his big friend! At the same time, she deserves it!

Indeed, as we can see live on stage, Jenifer gave everything! Something to impress M Pokora and make him want …

The singer is tired of not being able to see his audience … We hope he can get back on the stage soon …

In the meantime, he patiently takes his pain and takes care of his very young boy! A very good activity too!



