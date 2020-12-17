M Pokora Francofolies can’t wait to “be good” in 2021!

M Pokora can’t wait for the Festivals to resume! The latter has therefore just shared the Francofolies 2021 line up via his Instagram story.

M Pokora is very nostalgic for the scene! Indeed, the sweetheart of Christina Milian is eager to find his audience! Thus, this Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the singer posted a poster of the line up of Froncofolies 2021!

M POKORA SHARES HIS CONVERSATION WITH ALEXA

In order to announce the fact that her album “PYRAMID epilogue” was available in ultra HD on Amazon Music, M Pokora shared her conversation with Alexa! Indeed, the singer asked the vocal assistant to play his song “Si on dit. ”

A funny video that internet users loved! Indeed, the post in question already has more than 20,000 likes on the social network, a real record for Isaiah’s dad!

The comments are also very numerous under the post of the handsome M Pokora! The fans of the latter indeed wanted to share their enthusiasm: “Too original the video”, “If we said is one my favorite track from the album”, “I love it, Alexa is really very helpful”, Can we well read on the social network of handsome Matt.

Comments that will therefore please the young man of 35 years! So we let you watch the video in question below!



