M Pokora finally unveils the last titles of Pyramide Epilogue!

The limited edition of Pyramide Épilogue is available! In his Instagram Story, M Pokora took the opportunity to unveil the latest titles that make up this reissue.

The year 2020 has done a lot of damage to your favorite artists. M Pokora is far from being spared. The singer has canceled his Pyramid Tour. In totality.

The Planets interpreter had lashed out at the government. He criticized vague measures to fight against the health crisis. The artist apologized the next day. Following his inappropriate comments.

So, to make up for the lack of his tour, M Pokora had the idea of ​​offering his fans a final reissue of the album “Pyramid”. Something to delight the hearts of his fans and that’s good.

A few hours ago, M Pokora unveiled the cover of this surprise reissue. The latter includes many new titles!

It is therefore on December 4 that M Pokora fans will be able to purchase the Pyramid Épilogue album. A few weeks ago, the Strasbourg resident shared the good news with all his fans.

“I am therefore happy to announce the reissue of Pyramide. You can therefore already pre-order it for December 4, ”he had therefore announced to his fans. An announcement that had therefore made a lot of noise.

A few hours ago, the singer unveiled the latest titles that make up this exclusive reissue. And some had never been revealed until then.

We will find the titles Si on dit, written by Vitaa. But also Go away. As well as Tomorrow. Fire. And meet again. The latter is undoubtedly a statement to all his fans.

More active than ever on social networks, M Pokora is therefore preparing to return to the stage. In the month of December. The singer will be on the stage of the Seine Musicale. For a virtual concert on December 8th.



