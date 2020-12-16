M Pokora fell in love with PS5 and made Milian laugh!

M Pokora has cracked! He had not yet bought the PS5 … But ultimately only lasted a few weeks. Christina Milian is laughing!

M Pokora’s little crack! The singer loves video games, and especially NBA 2K20… While the next version comes out on PS5, he ends up buying the console. For the biggest giggles of Christina Milian!

As the actress knows, her husband is not a normal man. So he had started praying to have LeBron James in his favorite game… before, too, creating a player with his face.

No wonder, then, to see M Pokora throw himself on the PS5. The singer even surprises his fans, since he did not buy the console when it was released. But now that he has it, we expect some great basketball sessions …

A real child! In any case, that’s the image he wants to convey, because upon his return to the hotel, his wife is laughing to death! She thus finds her husband all hopping, his new game in his arms … too cute.

She therefore shares this moment of intense joy for M Pokora in her Insta story! In his yellow tracksuit, the singer seems to be flying through the air … So he managed to keep his child’s soul.

CHRISTINA MILIAN MISSES M POKORA’S PS5!

As he has just married Christina Milian, and the couple are expecting their third child, this is the gift the singer has been waiting for … His PS5!

So we wait to see the games that M Pokora has planned to spend time … And also how he manages to manage his wife’s pregnancy, his projects and his new console on a huge screen!

In any case, the good atmosphere remains in the family. It’s “Tacos Tuesday” for Christina Milian, her husband and Violet, everyone seems in a very good mood.

Obviously, the holidays in Mauritius were good for everyone! Christina Milian is expecting a third child, Violet is radiant, and M Pokora is floating in the air for her new console: perfect!



