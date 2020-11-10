M Pokora embracing her son Isaiah

The singer M Pokora does not separate from his son! Indeed, the young daddy spends almost all of his time with little Isaiah.

For the past few months, Mr. Pokora’s heart has tightened with love and happiness every time he sees his son, Isaiah. He is completely gaga!

This morning again, the French singer shared a snapshot to eat, in the company of his little boy! Thus, in Story of his Instagram account, we discover M Pokora and Isaiah, cheek to cheek, cuddling.

In the caption of this post, the young dad writes: “THIS LIFE” followed by an emoji with hearts in the eyes. The interpreter of “Si on dit” seems to have been fulfilled since the birth of her son!

To the delight of fans who love to discover a little more about the life of their favorite star! However, they have not yet had the chance to know what Isaiah looks like.

M Pokora and Christina Milian refuse to reveal the face of their son on social networks and thus wish to protect his privacy. Both parents then closely monitor everything they post on Instagram.

Once again, you can admire the little piece of cabbage from behind …

WHAT TO PUT BALM AT THE HEART OF M POKORA!

M Pokora really needs her sweet moments, especially her last days! Indeed, the singer has just lost a person who was very important to him. In other words, his friend and producer Cyril Colbeau-Justin is dead.

He then took the time to pay him a very nice tribute. “Cyril is the first film producer to believe in me and want to produce a film for me. We will… For you… “, he wrote in Story of his Instagram account, very saddened.

This hug with Isaiah therefore arrives at peak and should comfort (even a little bit) M Pokora!



