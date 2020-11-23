M Pokora does not leave the government “ignored”!

Singer M Pokora is sad for the world of culture and entertainment! For him, these are always the “last wheels of the coach.”

On “Hit West” radio, Mr. Pokora spoke about the government’s “disregard” of new measures related to covid-19!

During the first confinement, M Pokora’s “Pyramid Tour” came to a halt in full swing! Thus, interviewed by Hit West, M Pokora returned to this period: “Before the covid we had time to do a first part of the tour, to release a lot of singles too! ”

“So it’s still a great adventure even if the party was ruined! Unlike many of my colleagues who haven’t been able to tour I am not complaining, I always try to see the glass half full! I want to bring a lot of good vibes! »Explained the singer!

However, in terms of measures related to the pandemic, M Pokora does not see things so positively …

M POKORA: “IT FEELINGS TO BE THE LAST WHEELS OF THE BODY”

“I understand the measurements! What I find hard to understand is the lack of consideration! When I speak, it’s not for my little person, what hurts me is for the culture sector … “So explained M Pokora.

And also to add. “We do not take into account all the negative aspects (…)! What is frustrating is that we are called all the time when everything is going well to entertain people etc (…) And in fact when there is that, we have the impression of being the last wheels of the coach ! ”

“There are things that are incomprehensible and not very logical for me! “So concluded the handsome M Pokora, visibly disappointed that the entertainment world stopped overnight …

Fortunately, on December 8, Matt Pokora will give an exceptional concert in live stream… Enough to cheer us up!



