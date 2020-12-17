M Pokora: cute affection between her son Isaiah and Violet

On her Instagram account, Christina Milian shared a video. M Pokora’s sweetheart has unveiled an adorable video of Isaiah and Violet!

Very active on social networks, Christina Milian very often reveals her daily life to her fans. And the least we can say is that M Pokora’s sweetheart never misses an opportunity to melt the Internet.

On Instagram, she very often reveals videos or photos of her children. And this is also the case for this Wednesday, December 16. M Pokora’s wife shared the cutest video in Story from her Instagram account.

Christina Milian showed her big daughter Violet giving her little brother Isaiah a big hug. Quietly settled in his sister’s arms, M Pokora’s son looked very peaceful.

One thing is certain, the big girl also really takes care of her little brother. The two have established a very beautiful bond over the months. In the caption of his video, the artist also wrote a nice note.

CHRISTINA MILIAN AND M POKORA VERY HAPPY IN THEIR LIFE WITH THEIR CHILDREN

Christina Milian also said, “The babies lovin ‘on each other. To translate as “Babies love each other”. Filled with happiness by her family, Ms. Pokora and her sweetheart even decided to have another baby.

Only a few days ago, the singer and the pretty brunette also shared this great news on social networks. They shared photos to announce Christina Milian’s pregnancy.

Only a few months after the birth of little Isaiah, they wanted to expand the family. M Pokora seems ready to be a dad again. And that’s not the only thing he’s accomplished with his sweetheart.

Indeed, the two lovebirds have also decided to get married and say “yes” to each other for life, in Paris!



