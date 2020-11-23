M Pokora cries and talks about his fears for Isaiah

M Pokora confides in Télé Star on his role as godfather for this year’s Telethon. And it all reminds him of his son Isaiah.

M Pokora first became a dad not so long ago! And since then he’s a new man. The singer worries about his baby boy Isaiah all the time. It must be said that being a parent is an emotional charge for life!

But so much so, that the singer almost burst into tears during the interview on the Telethon 2020. Each year, an event is organized to raise money to advance research on orphan diseases that affect many people. children.

M Pokora will therefore sponsor the Telethon this year. And participating in all of this brings up certain emotions. In the columns of Télé Star, the young dad therefore confides in what he feels. “Being a godfather when I became a dad makes even more sense … Imagine a rare disease that has no cure …”

He keeps on. “When I see these children, I see mine … Just talking about them …” Confidences that would have made “tears in his eyes” tells Télé Star to its readers. This subject is therefore a sensitive subject for the papa hen.

M POKORA MOVED TO BE A TELETHON SPONSOR

By being the sponsor of this program, M Pokora met families whose children were sick. “All these testimonies shook me a lot,” explains the singer. It’s a lesson in courage and humility. I was already very proud to be the sponsor of the Telethon, I am even more so. ”

The singer has been daddy for 10 months of little Isaiah. So it was with some emotion that he went to meet these children. He says he was moved by their good humor and their courage.

Matt Pokora then concludes with a sentence full of meaning. “As long as my job allows me to brighten up, even for the time of an exchange, the life of a little boy or a little girl in this situation, it will have meaning.” We can therefore find him on stage on December 4 and 5.



