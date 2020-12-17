M Pokora confirmed his friend Bryson Tiller’s single!

M Pokora sends force to Bryson Tiller! The singer listens to and shares his friend’s work … And also fully validates it!

M Pokora is enjoying her day! The singer leaves by car, and also takes the opportunity to listen to Bryson Tiller… Obviously, he validates the style and therefore sends strength to his friend. He sends her a nice message …

Because yesterday was a special day for the French. He indeed received his first triple platinum disc. A pride that he thus shares with his fans, to whom he shows his surprise when opening the mail …

“First of my life”, he echoes in his Insta stories. A crazy moment, for a great success for Pyramide … Despite the end of the tour. M Pokora will therefore still have won his bet this year!

Even though 2020 didn’t look like he dreamed of, the singer managed to stand out. First in his family. He thus married Christina Milian a few weeks ago, far from the cameras …

But he is also expecting his second child with her! While Isaiah has not yet celebrated his first birthday, M Pokora will soon be a dad… Almost three times, given the relationship with Violet, his stepdaughter.

M POKORA Sends Support to Bryson Tiller

Let’s also add the artist’s 14th NRJ Music Award, and he can end 2020 on a high note with his triple platinum record… A sad year on stage, but happy outside for him!

M Pokora therefore appears serene and happy at the end of the year … This very chill story in his car can attest to this. Head to the studios, no doubt to show off his new award.

But on the way, the singer wants to pay tribute to one of his friends. So he puts Bryson Tiller on full blast, and enjoys… He seems to like “Im Ready for you”, to the point of sending him a message.

“Bryson Tiller, perfect bro”, he writes in legend… Something to please his friend, especially at 7:33 am! M Pokora therefore sends her her support … All the more important on such a special day!



