M Pokora condescends and compares himself to a “shrimp”

M Pokora has just posted a photo of him at 18 via his Instagram story … The artist compared his body to a shrimp!

Sunday, November 22, 2020, Mr. Pokora posted a photo of himself working out at the gym! A snapshot in which you could see Isaiah’s father shirtless!

So today, the artist posted the same photo via his Instagram story, but adding an old photo of him when he was 18 … A shot that we can see much less muscular!

So, M Pokora commented on this photo with a shrimp emoji! We let you in turn admire the evolution of the sweetheart of Christina Milian below!

M POKORA, TRAINING FULLY FOR HIS NEXT LIVE STREAM CONCERT

In the caption of her photo working out at the gym, Ms. Pokora wrote the following text. “Objective December 8. The concert of my life I told you! Ready to give EVERYTHING for you… A concert for the crown… ”

A post that many Internet users have commented on … Indeed, the least we can say is that Matt Pokora fans are very enthusiastic about his concert!

“We will be there! So can’t wait to experience this unique concert, THE concert of your life, I’m ready to take it all in M ​​Pokora’s eyes! “Or:” Can’t wait for the concert, I can’t wait to experience this moment behind my computer! ”

We can read on the social network of the 35-year-old artist! Very positive comments which will therefore please the latter!



