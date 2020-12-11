M Pokora: Christina Milian is pregnant with her third child!

On her Instagram account, M Pokora announced the pregnancy of her partner Christina Milian. They are expecting a second child!

M Pokora will become a dad for the second time! On his Instagram account, he announced the big news of actress Christina Milian.

Pink notebook for M Pokora and Christina Milian! The couple were hiding a sacred secret: they will soon expand the family.

Indeed, it was on his Instagram account that the singer announced the happy news. Thus, the young dad unveiled an adorable photo.

So, we can check out the already fat actress’ baby bump. In fact, Isaiah – who has yet to blow out her first candle – touches her stomach.

So in legend, M Pokora wrote: “You and me + 3. Isaiah is already a big protective brother … 😍” It’s so cute!

A lovely message to which he added: “A table for 5, please”. Because yes, this child will be the third in the family!

Before meeting the singer, Christina Milian was already taking care of her daughter, Violet Madison. She totally adopted her stepfather. In short, they get along wonderfully!

M POKORA IS AT THE ANGELS

Under the publication of M Pokora, the messages flow freely. All of his followers, including personalities, congratulate Happy Dad.

Thus, the singer Vitaa wrote to him: “Little dungeon 😏😏😏 may God protect you. Congratulations my brother @mattpokora 👏🏼👏🏼 «

Alessandra Sublet, too, couldn’t help but react. “Oh dear Congratulations Mat” she said.

But they are not the only ones! Tony Parker also left his mark in the comments section. “The family ❤️❤️❤️”, we can read.

Besides, we can also find messages from the mother-to-be. After all, Christina Milian is just as proud of this announcement!

So, M Pokora’s companion first used emojis: “👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🤰🏽🙌🏽🙌🏻” Then, with the humor that we know her, she joked with the hashtag: # nobreak.

In any case, no one expected a return from diaper. Especially since Christina Milian was always showing sexier photos than ever.



