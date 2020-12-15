M Pokora: Christina Milian in a mini-bra on her bed!

In Story of her Instagram account, Christina Milian shared a video where she displayed herself really very sexy with a mini bra!

Very active on social networks, Christina Milian very often reveals videos or photos to her fans. And the least we can say is that M Pokora’s sweetheart never misses an opportunity to create a buzz.

This Monday, December 14, Christina Milian shared a new Story video from her Instagram account. As always, the darling of M Pokora really raised the temperature on the social network. She displayed herself in a very sexy outfit.

Indeed, Christina Milian opted for a mini bra which highlighted her chest on the social network. One thing is certain, she won over more than one. In particular his darling M Pokora. The latter seems very happy to have it in his life.

In fact, the two lovebirds will soon welcome a new baby into their lives. As a reminder, the artist is already the mother of a little girl named Violet. With the singer, they also had a baby boy named Isaiah.

M POKORA VERY HAPPY WITH HIS DARLING’S 3RD PREGNANCY

But just a few months after the baby boy was born, M Pokora and Christina Milian wanted another baby. This is what they announced on their social media. This news was like a bomb.

First, the singer shared a photo. He revealed the rounded belly of the pretty brunette. But that’s not all. Her baby boy Isaiah showed up touching his mom’s baby bump.

In the caption of his Instagram photo, the actor also revealed: “You and me + 3. Isaiah is already a big protective brother…”. He has received the support of several celebrities.

Caroline Receveur also confided to the dad: “Wow. congratulations !!! “. Camille Cerf also added: “Waaaaaaaaa”. Shy’m also commented with several emojis!



