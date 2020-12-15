M Pokora: Christina Milian gave her stuffed peppers recipe!

M Pokora will soon have a second child. Christina Milian is pregnant and she takes the opportunity to cook good meals.

M Pokora and Christina Milian will soon welcome their second child. The starlet decided to share one of her favorite recipes on Instagram.

M Pokora has been in a relationship for several years with Christina Milian. More than ten months ago, the singer became a dad for the very first time. He shares many moments of complicity with Isaiah and the fatherhood suits him.

Thus, not long ago, he made a very nice surprise to his fans. The 35-year-old singer and his sweetheart are going to have another child. Christina is several months pregnant and already flaunts a well rounded belly. So, she takes care of herself and the pregnancy seems to be going pretty well.

Christina Milian is in great shape and is enjoying her pregnancy very well. In fact, it allows her to indulge herself and she doesn’t hesitate to eat whatever she wants. The 39-year-old actress loves cooking with her daughter, Violet, and it allows them to spend time together.

Thus, this Tuesday, December 15, the wife of M Pokora wanted to have fun. She got behind the stove to make stuffed peppers.

M POKORA: CHRISTINA MILIAN HOLDS BEHIND THE RANGES!

M Pokora’s partner eats whatever she wants during her pregnancy. However, she is still careful and tries to eat balanced. So, she unveiled her recipe for stuffed peppers and showed the steps on Instagram with her daughter.

Cristina Milian used onions, garlic and peppers for her recipe. The 10-year-old girl came to help him bake the peppers and cook the rice for the stuffing. The actress added some wine to her stuffing with tomato sauce and seemed quite happy with the result.

For her part, Violet was surely able to taste the meal of M Pokora’s sweetheart. The young girl is always happy to be able to test her mother’s recipes. Either way, it looked very good and Isaiah’s mom didn’t hesitate to share a glimpse of the outcome.

Christina Milian has therefore found a balanced recipe and has accompanied her stuffed pepper with a salad. She was very happy to be able to share one of her favorite recipes with her fans!



