M.O.D.O.K: first trailer and release date of the Marvel

Marvel shares the first preview of its new animated series for the Hulu channel, made through stop-motion techniques and with a lot of humor.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Marvel’s new animated series for the Hulu channel, has presented its first trailer, also confirming its release date in the United States. Thus, this new stop-motion style series will finally premiere on May 21 on the Hulu platform, although at the moment there is no confirmed date for other territories, although it should not take long to see it in the main western countries.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. hits Hulu on May 21

Thus, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. joins Marvel’s increasingly broad television offering, although this time as an independent product of Marvel Studios and the UCM series; Let’s remember that this year another Marvel animated series will be released, this time, as part of the new Disney + series with What if …? But going back to M.O.D.O.K., it is a series made with stop-motion technology and that will narrate the adventures of this classic Marvel Comics supervillain on his quest to dominate the world.

The series has a very marked adult tone and an acid humor not suitable for the smallest of the house; Taking advantage of the occasion, we leave you with the synopsis of the first two episodes: “The super villain M.O.D.O.K. leads the evil organization of him I.M.A. to ruin and is forced to sell it to the technology company Grumbl. While the megalomaniac M.O.D.O.K. struggles to regain control of I.M.A. She risks losing something even more important, his family. In an effort to win back his wife Jodie, M.O.D.O.K. takes her on a journey through time to a Third Eye Blind concert that was lost years ago. There they are attacked by an M.O.D.O.K. university student who steals their time machine and leaves them trapped in the past ”.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. It hits the small screen this coming May 21 in the United States after being announced along with other Marvel animated series such as Howard the Duck or Hit-Monkey.