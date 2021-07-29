M. Night Shyamalan’s Time: Release Date, Trailer, and Cast

M. Night Shyamalan’s Time: We tell you everything you need to know about Time, the new thriller written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Time is the only thing that cannot be recovered. Its effect causes decay in all living beings, but also in the hardest materials. It is also the Spanish title (Tiempo, Old in its English version) of the new film by award-winning filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, a thriller-type film produced by Universal Pictures that is inspired by the graphic novel Castillo de Arena.

The film, defined by the production company as “a new, chilling and mysterious thriller” is about a family that decides to go to a tropical island on their vacations. There they discover a secluded beach where they can be calm and relaxed. However, in that strange place time passes faster … or its effects are faster than in any other space in the world. That is why these characters will begin to age rapidly, to the point that their lives will be reduced to just 24 hours. Below you can enjoy its official trailer in Spanish:

Official cast and release date

The official cast of Tiempo is made up of Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant or Thomasin McKenzie, Kathleen Chalfant, Nolan River, Emun Elliott, Gustaf Hammarsten, Francesca Eastwood, Luca Faustino Rodríguez, among others. As for the release date, in Spain we will be able to see it very soon, specifically on July 30.

The director of The Sixth Sense and innumerable works once again sits in the director’s chair, but he has also written the script for him. Having discovered the fate that awaits them, will the characters manage to escape the spiral into which they have gotten themselves? If time is unrecoverable, can they go back and undo its effects, or are they doomed to premature death? All this and much more in the movie theater.