M.2 SSD Looking Graphics Card from ASRock

ASRock introduced the mini graphics card in the M.2 2280 form factor.

Hardware manufacturer ASRock introduced a M.2 2280 graphics card, which is much different from traditional graphics cards.

The board, referred to as the ASRock M.2 VGA module, has 16 MB of memory and a PCIe x1 interface. M.2 graphics card with Silicon Motion SM750 graphics processor offers resolutions up to 1920 × 1080 and has only 1.49W power consumption.

The graphics card, which does not have any internal video output port, transmits the image by connecting D-Sub sockets to 15 pins on it. It also has an optional 3-pin additional power input.

The Silicon Motion SM750 is a fairly simple video controller that only supports 2D graphics and a basic video engine. When we go into detail, we see a 300 MHz RAMDAC, a TMDS transmitter and an LVDS transmitter.

The card, which has a wide range of compatibility, can be operated on any CPU-based (PCIe supported) system such as AMD, Intel, Freescale PPC, AMCC, STMicro, Marvell, Loongsonr. The manufacturer of the chip used, Silicon Motion, also promises a wide range of operating systems support, including various versions of Windows and Linux.

Finally, let’s note that ASRock has not yet set a price for the product. However, the product is likely to be used for project purposes and corporate uses rather than the end user.



