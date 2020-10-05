Lyrics Search Feature Has Arrived on Spotify

Swedish-based music streaming giant Spotify brings the long-standing “lyrics search” feature from the desktop app to iOS and Android apps. Users will now be able to search Spotify by simply typing the lyrics.

It has become much easier to find songs on Spotify, which are stuck in our mouth during the day but whose names we cannot remember. According to the information reported, the company finally brought the “lyrics search” feature, which has been on platforms such as YouTube and Apple Music for years, to its mobile application. In other words, users will now be able to search Spotify by typing the lyrics.

While this feature of the Swedish-based company is fairly new to mobile users, it has actually been available in the desktop app for a long time. With the addition of the feature to the mobile application, iOS and Android users will now be able to search by lyrics.

Users can now easily find the song they want without having to search the web:

When we want to describe a song that we haven’t heard or heard for the first time, Shazam is the application that usually comes to our aid. However, for songs whose lyrics we can only remember, Shazam cannot be said to be very functional. In such a situation, we try to satisfy our curiosity by searching the words that remain in our minds on the internet.

With this new feature added to Spotify’s mobile application, there will be no need to bother anymore and users will be able to search directly on the application with the lyrics they remember.

It can be said that the new feature of the music streaming giant works with a high success rate, if not 100%. Well, have you tried this new feature of Spotify? How do you think the new feature is? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



