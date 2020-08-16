Lyrics for Boys Over Flowers to relive this drama

The Boys Over Flowers K-Drama was full of unforgettable teachings and lines. Most fans of Korean dramas know the love story between Jun Pyo and Jan Di in Boys Over Flowers. This K-Drama does not go out of style and those who join in this hobby will undoubtedly hear from the recommendations on this production.

This romance story may seem a bit clichéd, but we enjoy watching it over and over again. The Boys Over Flowers characters won us over with their personalities and also thanks to the ingenious dialogues they had on screen.

For this reason, we believe that it is worth remembering some of the most iconic phrases and that they taught us a good lesson through this drama.

Tell us which of them is your favorite or if you remember any other that marked your experience watching the drama.

The things you see with your eyes are not always real, but some things you need to see to believe.

I was never air to you. Perhaps a passing breeze that pretended to be air. It may have been just an illusion. I thought that I could stay by your side forever if I wanted to, but the breeze once it passes never returns to the same place. You may also be interested: 6 Lessons Boys Over Flowers taught us in their chapters

It is better to regret after acting than to regret not having done anything.

Shoes are always important. The right footwear gets you to the right places.

‘His world’ or ‘your world’, there is no such thing. The only thing that matters is that people can see each other in the eye and create their own world.

Love is of no use if we remain silent.

Opportunities in life only happen once. It’s like when you go to the store and see something but you don’t take it, maybe when you come back you won’t find it.



