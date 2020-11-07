Luz do Sol changes the orbit of Apophis.

The asteroid Apophis will need to be closely monitored by astronomers in the coming years, as its orbit has been altered over time, potentially increasing the risk of collision with Earth. The warning was given in a new study, released in October.

According to the University of Hawaii astronomer David Tholen, lead author of the research, the space rock is moving away from its previously predicted orbit, around 170 meters each year. The change in trajectory has been caused by the Yarkovsky effect, a type of acceleration generated by the sun’s rays, which can give a “little push” in the celestial body.

This solar impulse in Apophis was not taken into account in previous calculations, which showed a low risk of collision between the asteroid and the Earth in 2068 – a probability of 1 in 150 thousand. But with this new discovery, the chances may change: “The 2068 impact scenario is still at stake,” said Tholen.

For him, astronomers should be even more attentive to the celestial body, from now on, as the acceleration seems to be particularly strong. “We need to track this asteroid very carefully,” said the expert, who was part of the team responsible for discovering Apophis in 2004.

Chance of observation in 2029

A good opportunity to look at this space rock very closely will happen at the end of this decade, when Apophis will approach Earth, reaching a safe distance and without collision risks. It will be so close to the planet that it can be seen with the naked eye.

According to Tholen, the closest approach is scheduled for Friday, April 13, 2029. He believes that equipment such as the Arecibo radio telescope will offer a very detailed view of the surface and shape of the Apophis, helping to predict possible scenarios of future impacts.



