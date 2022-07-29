Lupita Nyong’o from “Black Panther” Therapeutic Experience filming Wakanda Forever after the death of Chadwick Bozeman

The Marvel cinematic universe is a giant force in the entertainment industry, but there are several franchises that stand out as true fan favorites. Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” certainly belongs to this category: the 2018 film became a sensation and even an Oscar favorite. The upcoming sequel to Wakana Forever will hit theaters this fall, and the first trailer teased how emotional the story will be. “Black Panther” star Lupita Nyong’o recently spoke about the “therapeutic” experience of filming a sequel after the death of Chadwick Bozeman.

The public was shocked when Chadwick Boseman died in the summer of 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. As a result, Ryan Coogler reworked the script of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, which he called the most difficult task in his professional career. Actors like Angela Bassett have teased how emotional it was to return to the franchise without Bozeman, and Lupita Nyong’o recently spoke to THR about what it was like on set. As explained by the Oscar-winning actress,

To make this film, no matter what, is a powerful statement in itself, and I am very proud that we did it. It was very therapeutic. It gave me back a sense of hope, and I think we have expanded the world of Wakanda in a way that will amaze people — not only Wakanda, but also the world of Black Panther. It’s going to blow people away and I just can’t wait for it to stop being a secret.

Is it November already? Because it seems that Lupita Nyong’o is ready for the world to see the emotional work done for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” And, apparently, the audience is also very ready; the first trailer for Ryan Coogler’s sequel is already approaching 30 million views at the time of writing this story. Chadwick Boseman was a real hero to a lot of people, so the audience may want to bring their fabrics to the theater.

Lupita Nyong’o’s comments help show the cast and crew what it was like to work on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” It was almost impossible to imagine a sequel without the presence of Chadwick Boseman; after all, he’s the main character of the MCU. But they managed to do it, despite the fact that they mourned the late actor. Smart Money says there will be layered performances in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Apparently, the big plot in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will rule a fictional country. T’Challa’s death in the universe leaves the throne open, and soon after, they reveal their technological advances to the world. Moreover, someone else will assume the mantle of the Black Panther throughout the film. We remind you that you can watch the trailer below,

Of course, the other main storyline that is apparently being teased for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the war with the inhabitants of the sea. The trailer confirmed that Tenoch Huerta is indeed playing Namor the Submariner after months of fan theories. Namor is a major comic book character, so fans hope to see his widespread presence in the MCU as a whole.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will be released in theaters on November 11.