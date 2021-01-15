Lupine: When will the second season of the series premier?

The French series Lupine debuted on Netflix on January 8 and has been a real hit on the platform. The program follows a professional thief named Assane Diop, played by actor Omar Sy (Untouchables), a cleaning agent at the Louvre who is planning a major assault.

Despite the public success, there were those who complained about Netflix because the production had only five episodes in its first season – or first “part” as defined by streaming.

As soon as the episodes were marathon, the question arose: when will Lupine’s 2nd season premiere on Netflix?

The good news for the public is that, by indicating that Lupine had only the “1st part” released, Netflix implies that the 2nd part has already been ordered – or even produced – for the conclusion of the 1st season, with possibly 5 more episodes. The streaming service has done this with several other productions, such as The Dark World of Sabrina and Lucifer, for example, dividing the season in half.

Considering the history of this Netflix strategy, the “part 2” of its productions usually launch between three and six months after the first. Therefore, we can expect that the new episodes of Lupine should be made available to the public between April and July 2021.

Episode 5 of that first part ended with a big hook so that the plot of the next chapters continues to be intense and very busy. Now we just have to wait for confirmation from Netflix.

Have you watched Lupine? What did you think? And what do you expect from part 2? Comment!