Lupine: watch funny video showing behind the scenes

Recently, Netflix released a new video to show its subscribers some behind-the-scenes details of the Lupine series, starring Omar Sy, which debuted last week. The French production is inspired by the classic character Arsene Lupine, by Maurice LeBlanc.

So far, only the first part of the series has been made available to the public, with five episodes full of action, drama and tensions in the right measure. In addition to Omar Sy, the cast also includes Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Hervé Pierre, Soufiane Guerrab, Antoine Gouy and Fargass Assandé.

According to director Louis Leterrier and screenwriter George Kay, Lupine is a fantastic character with many nuances and an impressive class. “He IS a very charismatic thief,” commented Kay, in the same video that shows several scenes from behind the scenes.

From the images, it is also possible for the audience to realize how great the realization of an audiovisual production full of dramatic nuances and interesting characters is.

Check out the full video:

Learn more about Netflix’s Lupine series

Lupine’s plot tells the story of Assane Diop (Omar Sy), the only son of a Senegalese immigrant, who came to France in search of a better life for his son.

After a serious accusation in the past involving a very precious jewel, Diop wants to take revenge for the early death of his father, who killed himself in prison.

The character then draws inspiration from a notorious classic character in literature to achieve his goals. For that, he needs to count on his charisma and cleverness, infiltrating the family that threw his father in jail and disguising himself in a genius way.

It remains for us, therefore, to wait for the release of the second part of Lupine on Netflix.