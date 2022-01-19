Lupine Vs Sherlock Holmes: Who Wins The Detective Clash?

Sherlock Holmes and Arsène Lupine are two of the main names in detective literature. While the former is the most famous detective in the world, Lupine is nothing short of the most genius criminal of them all.

And it is no accident that they are so similar. Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories about a slender, imposing and cunning investigator capable of solving the most challenging of crimes were the main influence of writer Maurice Leblanc to create a kind of “anti-Holmes”.

The influence that Conan Doyle had in Leblanc was so great that the Frenchman even used the Baker Street detective in one of his stories. Sherlock Holmes Arrives Too Late puts both characters in front of the same mystery.

However, it is Lupine who does better, and he still has time to steal the English detective’s watch and return it as a rather derisive “business card”.

The characters have met at other times in literature, but as Conan Doyle was not too happy with the way his character was used by Leblanc, he forbade the French to put him in other stories.

This is how Herlock Sholmes was “born”, a detective who appears in three Leblanc stories: Arsène Lupin: A Thief in a Coat, Arsène Lupine against Herlock Sholmes: The Hollow Needle and 813: The Three Crimes of Arsène Lupin.

In addition to literature, this could almost be seen in the Lupin series. The production is not an adaptation of Leblanc’s books directly, but tells the story of Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a man who commits crimes inspired by Leblanc’s books to try to avenge the death of his father.

So, if the production wants to honor the English detective, it is likely that he will appear as an influence or through fans, as series creator George Kay told the Times radio.

“Honestly speaking, there were [discussions],” Kay explained. “There are some ideas floating around around this that I’m very interested in exploring. The Arsene Lupin fanbase, which is evident in the story, will have to lock horns with Sherlock Holmes fans. Having that kind of fun would be really cool, and it’s not something we haven’t discussed.”

But what to expect from a meeting between two such brilliant minds, one to commit crimes and the other to solve them? A small demonstration of this took place in the computer game Sherlock Holmes Versus Arsène Lupin.

In the story, which takes place in July 1895, Sherlock Holmes and Watson receive a letter from the legendary French thief, who threatens to steal five of England’s most valuable treasures in hopes of humiliating the “vanity” of the English.