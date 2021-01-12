Lupine: the Netflix series is a hit around the world!

A few days after its release, the Lupine series with Omar Sy is a huge success. The Netflix project has found its audience in the world

It had been a while since Omar Sy had been on a series. That’s why it’s good to see him collaborate with Netflix. Indeed, for a few days, the series Lupine, in which he plays the main role, was released on the platform. Well the success is already there.

At the same time, when we see the promotion to which the project was entitled, we cannot really be surprised. The streaming platform has never stopped highlighting its new baby.

Whether through commercials or posts made by the biggest stars. All of Omar Sy’s friends have said they will watch Lupine. Whether it’s Gims or other rappers, or many actors from all over the world.

While some still don’t know what it is, the series tells the story of a modern day thief. Hence the name Lupine, the famous thief of the writer Maurice Leblanc. While much criticism was felt, much more praise was received.

The huge numbers recorded by the series are unlikely to make us say otherwise.

NETFLIX’S LUPINE IS HAPPY SUCCESS

Indeed, while some were skeptical about Omar Sy playing the thief, the numbers speak for themselves. Because it is not only in France that success is felt, but indeed throughout the world!

As Télé-Loisirs notes, Lupine leads in no less than eleven countries! The media indicating the countries in question: “the United States, Brazil, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Morocco and the Netherlands “.

It remains to be seen whether the first place will be able to hold for many more weeks. But also, if season 2 will experience the same success. Because yes, a season 2 would indeed be in preparation. At least that’s what the rumors say.

But if you’ve ever seen Lupine Season 1, you can imagine that with the ending we are offered, we can only get a sequel.