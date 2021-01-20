Lupine: surpasses Bridgerton and Queen’s Gambit

The Lupine series, launched on Netflix on January 8, has already been watched by 70 million subscribers worldwide. With this number, French production surpasses the recently released data from Bridgerton, seen by 63 million, and O Gambito da Rainha, the most watched miniseries to date on the platform, with 62 million views.

Since its launch, Lupine has been included in the infamous Top 10 of several countries, including Brazil. The series, starring Omar Sy, has direct inspiration in classic police literature for the creation of its plot. In the story, we meet Assane Diop, a man with a thirst for revenge who uses the famous master of disguise Arsène Lupine as his main inspiration for committing some crimes.

Lupine’s first season was divided into two parts. Thus, only five episodes have been released so far. As they all have an electrifying atmosphere, success can be justified by keen curiosity among the public. It is worth mentioning that, on the Rotten Tomatoes website, which assesses the impressions of its users and critics, the Lupine series has 93% approval.

Lupine: Omar Sy thanks the audience for watching the series

Created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan, the scripts for the Netflix production propose a contemporary adaptation of the work of Maurice LeBlanc, who created the character Lupine in 1905. Several other productions were created based on his novels, including an animation made in Studio Ghibli and directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

After having Lupine’s audience data released, Omar Sy took the opportunity to officially thank the audience for the series through his social networks. On Twitter, the actor wrote that 70 million viewers was crazy.