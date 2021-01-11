Lupine season 2: Sequel already in preparation on Netflix?

Can we hope for a second season of the brand new Netflix series Lupine? We give you more details! Can we expect a season 2 of the Lupine series on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers recently discovered the first episodes of the new Lupine series. Indeed the first part of season 1 has been online since January 8 on the streaming platform.

New fans of the original Netflix series can’t wait to see the rest of this first season. But some are already wondering if Lupine will be entitled to a second season!

Indeed, the first 5 episodes barely watched, they are already thinking of the sequel. The story is far from over as we are still waiting for the other 5 episodes of season 1.

Besides, these have already been shot. Their distribution should be done in the weeks or months to come.

LUPINE: A SEASON 2 ALREADY IN PRODUCTION?

While waiting for the rest of the first season, we wonder if Lupine will be entitled to a season 2! Actor Omar Sy, who plays the show’s main character, isn’t against it.

Indeed, the young man confided in 20 minutes that he wanted to go even further with this new fiction. “I signed a contract for 36 seasons, until I was 73! The actor first jokes.

But more seriously, the hero of the series Lupine has confirmed his desire to continue the adventure with his new character. “Obviously, when you start a series, you hope there won’t be just one season. »Admits Omar Sy.

“All the more so with a character like that. Now that I’ve done 10 episodes with Lupine, I really want to find him! “He says. In any case, the actor already seems very motivated for a possible season 2 of the series.

“I hope there will be more, anyway, I’m ready! We’ll see. »He concludes. It remains to be seen whether Netflix wants to continue the adventure. Case to be continued.