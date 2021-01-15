Lupine: Arsène increases sales of Lupin’s 1st volume!

Netflix never ceases to make the buzz! With its new Lupine series, the platform helps bookstores boost sales of the first volume

Indeed, yesterday morning, “Burglar Gentleman”, the first volume of the adventures of Arsène Lupine, was reissued by Hachette and put back on sale! Thanks to Netflix, Maurice Leblanc’s cult work, released in 1905, is therefore back in the spotlight.

ARSÈNE LUPINE: A GREAT SUCCESS FOR THE NETFLIX SERIES!

In the top 10 most watched series in the US and Europe, Omar Sy won us all as Arsène Lupine! Not surprisingly, the series is unanimous on the web!

But that’s not all ! Thanks to the series, sales of Arsène Lupine’s novels have increased considerably!

“With the audiences of the series, we have already had to relaunch a reprint which has now reached 10,000 copies,” said the director of Hachette Romans and the Livre de Poche Jeunesse.

Indeed, for the launch of the series, Netflix and Hachette wanted to do a publicity stunt! They thus worked to reproduce the old aspect of the book cover that we discover in the episodes.

“We wanted to send the message that the series is a permanent tribute to Arsène Lupine.” explains the representative to us. Successful bet for this new campaign, book sales are on the rise!

