Lupin: Season 2 is Available on Netflix

Lupin: For those who couldn’t wait to see Lupin’s new adventures any longer, we have good news: the second season of the series is now available on Netflix!

As usual, the new batch of episodes premiered at 4am (GMT). In season two, Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pellegrini ended up devastating her family. Cornered, he now needs to think of a new plan, even if to do so he has to put himself in danger.

As in the first part, the second season should have five episodes. Directed by Ludovic Bernard and Hugo Gélin. The cast includes Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Hervé Pierre, Soufiane Guerrab, Antoine Gouy, Fargass Assande.

Remember that the series has already been renewed for the third season, which, it seems, should debut next year.