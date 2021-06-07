Lupin: Netflix Unveils New Season Two Teaser; Look!

Lupin: Netflix released this Monday (7) the new teaser for the second season of Lupin. In the video, you can see Assane Diop talking to the police assistant who discovered his adventures at the end of the first part.

Check out:

Based on the crime novels of Maurice Leblanc, the series follows Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a man who 25 years ago saw his life turn upside down with the death of his father, then wrongly accused of a crime.

The news was released during the Geeked Week event, which will announce several other hot news from Netflix’s original series and movies. Other productions that should gain news: La casa de papel, Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth, Cuphead, Arcane, Rua do Medo Trilogy, Kate, Castlevania, Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia, Cowboy Bebop and Godzilla Ponto Singular.

To stay on top of all the news from the event throughout the week, follow Minha Série!