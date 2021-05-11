Lupin: Netflix Releases Unpublished Trailer For Part 2

Lupin fans can rest assured that new episodes of the series will be coming to Netflix very soon. This Tuesday (11), the streaming giant released an unprecedented trailer for part 2 of the production, in addition to the premiere date of the next five episodes.

The coat-robber played by Omar Sy, inspired directly by the classic character of Maurice Leblanc, returns in exactly a month, on June 11, a Friday. Apparently, the 2nd part of the series will focus even more on the tensions involved in the plan previously presented by Assane Diop.

According to the official description of the production, the character’s search for revenge against Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) shattered his family. In a grand impasse, he now needs to devise a new plan to achieve his goals, even if it means putting himself in danger.

In addition to Omar Sy, in the role of the protagonist, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab are also in the cast.

Check out the full trailer:

Lupin: learn more about part 2 of the French Netflix series

Through the images released in this unpublished trailer, the atmosphere of the impending encounters between the characters continues. In addition, Assane Diop seems to continue to execute his plans with the same elegance that the spectators saw in the 1st season, even bringing good views to the screens.

Upon arriving on Netflix on January 8, Lupin was a huge success, surpassing even the audience of other productions that had broken recent records on the platform. The French series managed to surpass the number of views that Shonda Rhimes’s Bridgerton had in its first week.

Shortly after the release of the first episodes, Ludovic Bernard was announced as one of the directors of the new season. In addition to him, Hugo Gélin is also part of the series’ creative team, being responsible for the final three episodes.

The production was created and developed by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan and supervised by Gaumont Télévision.

So be sure to check it out! Lupine is back on June 11 on Netflix.