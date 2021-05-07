Lupin: Netflix Releases First Photos of The 2nd Part of The Season; look!

Lupin: Netflix released the first images of Lupin Part 2, the hit series that returns with a second batch of five episodes, promising more mystery, suspense and theft.

The second part of the season continues where the previous one left off, and accompanies Assane Diop, played by Omar Sy, while he continues his desire to take revenge on the business tycoon Hubert Pellegrini, played by Hervé Pierre. The events of Part 1 put the thief and those close to him in more danger than ever.

Intelligent, stylish and self-conscious, the series uses a special touch on the stories of Arsène Lupin, created by Maurice Leblanc in 1905, who is considered one of the most famous literary creations in France. With an ingenious tour of the source material, Assane de Lupin is inspired by the character, taking the nickname as a codename to cover his tracks, while seeking revenge for the death of his father.

According to Netflix data, Lupin’s Part 1 is the most successful French original product in the platform’s history, after being seen by about 70 million families in the first four weeks. Which would also make it the third most watched streaming service series of all time, behind only the first seasons of Bridgerton and The Witcher.

Created by George Kay and François Uzan, the Lupin cast is also composed of Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab, while Ludovic Bernard and Hugo Gélin direct the episodes of the second installment.

Lupin Part 2 does not yet have an official release date, but is expected to debut on Netflix in the coming months. Be sure to check it out!