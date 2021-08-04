Lupin: Everything We Already Know About The 3rd Season of The Netflix Series

With the conclusion of season 2 of Lupin, fans of the French series on Netflix are already looking forward to part 3 of the series. The anxiety increased further with Omar Sy, who plays protagonist Assane Diop, confirming the 3rd season of the story.

In a Twitter post, the actor wrote: “We couldn’t hide anything from you. Lupin’s part 3 is confirmed!” With this information, it’s time to analyze everything we already know about the series’ 3rd season.

ATTENTION: SPOILERS AHEAD!

Lupin: Who will be in the Season 3 cast?

From Omar Sy’s tweet, the actor practically confirmed himself in Lupin’s new season. Another confirmed is the protagonist’s canine companion!

It is also expected the return of other outstanding names in the series, such as Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Etan Simon and Soufiane Guerrab, whose importance was confirmed by creator George Kay. The actors and actresses play, respectively, Claire, Benjamin Ferel, Raoul and Youssef Guédira.

Other names that should be back in Season 3 of the show are: Vincent Londez, Shirine Boutella, Fargass Assande and Hervé Pierre, respectively in the roles of Captain Romain Laugier, Sofia Belkacem, Babakar Diop and Hubert Pellegrini.

Some presences are still a mystery. Vincent Garranger, Clotilde Hesme and Nicole Garcia, who play Gabriel Dumont, Juliette Pellegrini and Anne Pellegrini, are the main doubts for a comeback.

Plot of Lupine’s Part 3

Season 2 ends with Assane getting a good deal of his revenge, with Hubert Pellegrini being arrested by the police. Pellegrini confirms the crimes to the French police and has the whole truth exposed by Assane Diop.

Thus, the 3rd season should bring a closure to this situation, as nothing confirms that the situation will really be successful. Finally, the relationships created by Assane during the first two seasons should be well explored.

As confirmed by Kay, Youssef Guédira will be very important in part 3 of the series. Omar Sy commented that Assane Diop and Youssef Guédira are very similar and maybe they were even friends in a different context.

When does the new season start?

Remember that the agility to debut parts 1 and 2 of the series happened because both were recorded at the same time, which did not happen with the 3rd season of Lupin.

Thus, recordings for the next season of Lupin are scheduled to start at the end of 2021. With this, the estimate is that the new season will only debut in 2022, with a high probability of this happening in the first half of next year.