Lunar New Year sale: best games of the generation

We collect some of the best games of recent years from among the hundreds that are discounted in the Lunar New Year Sale.

For a few days now, the Lunar New Year Sale on Steam has been underway, in which we can find a good handful of discounts on hundreds of games on the Valve platform. As usual, from this house we have offered you a series of compilation articles with the best bargains: games for less than 1 euro, less than 10 … This time we present a handful of some of the best games of recent years.

Thus, we can find the usual The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in its GOTY edition, that is, with its two great expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine. We can also get one of the greats of 2020, and one of the best indies of recent times such as Hades, in charge of Supergiant Games, as well as another “small great production”, Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

The best of the offer generation on Steam

In short, these are some of the best recent games discounted in the Lunar New Year Sale on the Valve digital store:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition for 9’99 euros (80% discount)

Monster Hunter World for 19’79 euros (34% discount)

Hades for 16.79 euros (20% discount)

Dark Souls III for 21.24 (75% off)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for 17.99 euros (70% discount)

DOOM Eternal for 15.99 euros (67% discount)

FIFA 21 for 24.79 euros (69% discount)

Total War: WARHAMMER II for 20.39 euros (66% discount)

Star Wars Battlefront II for 11.99 euros (70% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 9.59 euros (84% discount)

The Sims 4 for 9.99 euros (75% discount)

Stardew Valley for 11’19 euros (20% discount)

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection for 23.99 euros (40% discount)

Disco Elysium for 21.99 euros (45% discount)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance for 11.99 euros (60% discount)