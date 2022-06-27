Luke Uchley Gets a new job: NFS World Reaction – The Sun: What’s trending in the sports world today

After an incredible career as the Panthers’ defensive quarterback, former linebacker of all decades Luke Kuchli will return to Carolina this fall in a different capacity.

As reported by Panthers.com , Kuchli will join the team’s radio broadcast for seven games in the 2022 season.

Speaking about his new job, the seven-time pro bowler said:

I just love the Panthers; I love being around him. I love people. I think I want to somehow get attached to the team, and to the game, and to the organization. I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that’s the main reason — to do something fun on game day. You can still feel the atmosphere and all the good memories I have left here in Carolina.

The NFL world reacted to Kuchli’s news on Monday.

“There is no reason why the beginning of this tweet should have been worded that way,” the disappointed fan replied.

“Well done Kuchli…” said James Rapien. “A native of China and a graduate of St. X”.

“Luke Coochley is great for football!” said Cody Roark. “The game definitely misses him on the pitch.”

“I almost fainted,” said a terrified Saints fan.

Kuchli said he was looking forward to seeing the game from a different angle. The five-time All-Pro on the first team should be a welcome addition to the Panthers broadcast.