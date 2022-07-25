Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren “Force Bond” finally became the canon of “Star Wars”

Warning! Spoilers ahead for “Star Wars #25”

The abandoned Force Link between Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren (originally intended for “Skywalker. Sunrise”) became the canon of “Star Wars” after the events of “The Last Jedi”. While Luke Skywalker’s last words to Kylo Ren seemed to promise a reunion from the afterlife after their “duel” on Krayt and Luke’s subsequent death, the master and apprentice never met each other on screen again. However, the latest issue of the Marvel comics series on “Star Wars” has made this concept canon (albeit in a different version).

Using the Force to project his resemblance to Ah-To on the planet Crate, Luke Skywalker distracted Kylo Ren and the First Order long enough for Rey to be able to save the Resistance at the end of The Last Jedi. However, before Luke disappeared and died (using his last strength), he shared the last word with his former student: “See you, baby.” This not only signified Luke’s confidence that he had become a Force ghost, but also teased that he would face the new Supreme Leader in Skywalker. Sunrise”. However, despite becoming a Force ghost and communicating with Rey, Luke never met Kylo Ren in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.

However, in the new issue of “Star Wars # 25” there is a story by Charles Soul and Will Sliney aptly titled “See you, baby.” Starring Kylo Ren, the Supreme Leader travels the galaxy with the First Order and its Ren Knights in search of something (or someone) in particular. Returning to Crate and finding nothing, Kylo and his troops visit the old Jedi Temple on Elfron, as well as the remains of Luke’s former temple, where he trained Kylo as Ben Solo along with several other students. Claiming that he is looking for a ghost, it turns out that Kylo Ren has become incredibly paranoid in his belief that Luke is really watching him from the great otherworld.

It goes without saying that Skywalker did indeed observe Kylo unseen after his death. Although Luke doesn’t show himself physically in this story, it’s probably more excruciating for Kylo Ren than actually meeting his old master. Also, Luke, effectively chasing Kylo Ren in Skywalker. Sunrise”, was originally supposed to be the main plot point in Colin Trevorrow’s leaked script for the final Star Wars film, which was supposed to be called “Duel of Fates”. Luke and Kylo’s interrupted connection with the Force was also confirmed by the concept art of Trevorrow’s script. However, that was all before J.J. Abrams took the reins of Lucasfilm instead with a completely different script that became Skywalker.

In any case, Luke’s spirit haunting Kylo Ren is now officially canon for the Star Wars galaxy. While it’s not as obvious as in concept art, where Luke would be face to face with Kylo, the Supreme Leader’s paranoia and his ability to sense his old master is still a dynamic new chapter for Ben Solo. This certainly adds new depth to his eventual redemption and sacrifice in Skywalker. Sunrise, when he joins forces with Rey and becomes a Jedi again.